Wekiwa Springs State Park Celebrates its 50th Anniversary With New Sign

The new chainsaw carved Florida panther sign at Wekiwa Springs State Park

APOPKA, FLORIDA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new sign now welcomes visitors to central Florida’s Wekiwa Springs State Park as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The five-foot-tall Florida panther sign stands in front of the ranger station just inside the park’s entrance and was sculpted by Deltona-based chainsaw carver Mark Rice. Mark has also created an eight-foot-tall carving of a Florida black bear but its location in the park has not yet been decided.

The $3,500 cost for both sculptures was raised by a GoFundMe campaign along with donations from Travel Country Outfitters and the Wekiva Wilderness Trust, the volunteer 501(c)3 group that supports the work of the park.
The park opened in 1970, and in its first year, attracted more than 300,000 visitors. In 1971, the park was so popular that officials imposed a 1,000-person limit at any one time and added a 25-cent admission charge.
Today, the 9,500-acre park hosts more than 430,000 visitors a year from around the world, supports 535 local jobs and generates $38 million to the local and state economy.

Don Philpott
Wekiva Wilderness Trust
+1 3212778442
email us here

