Vitamins and Supplements Market to Reach USD 185.16 Billion by 2027; Addition of Natural Herbs & Botanicals to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vitamins and supplements market is set to gain traction from the increasing demand for healthy and innovative products from the consumers. Manufacturers nowadays are striving to develop new vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) products equipped with botanicals and natural herbs. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Vitamins and Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Multivitamins, Calcium Supplements, Pediatric Supplements, and Others), Form (Capsule, Tablet, Powder, and Liquid & Gel), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the vitamins and supplements market size was USD 108 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 185.16 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.





COVID-19: Enhancement of Natural Defense System to Skyrocket Demand

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market positively. Consumers are looking for nutritional and healthy products to enhance the natural defense system of their bodies. The U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey declared that during the pandemic, more than 50% of the U.S. population was reported to consume vitamins and supplements. We are providing in-depth analysis to help you better understand the current scenario of the market.





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Usage of Online Platforms for Shopping to Boost Growth

People across the globe are nowadays highly dependent on the internet. They are becoming very attentive in personalized care and medicines owing to the rising volatility of the health supplements industry. The internet is one of the vital mediums for shopping, would aid in providing easy access to dietary supplements. To provide a hassle-free shopping experience, manufacturers are emphasizing online platforms to deliver their products. As per a report by World Food India, in the global nutraceuticals market, more than 25% share is held by dietary supplement products. However, the products go through a large number of stringent tests before they are distributed. This factor may hamper the vitamins & supplements market growth in the coming years.





Segment

Multivitamins Segment to Dominate Backed by Need to Reduce Malnutrition

Based on type, the market is multivitamins segment held 35.42% in terms of vitamins and supplements market share in 2019 and is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for multivitamins supplements for reducing insufficiencies. They include vitamins A, E, C, and D that help in diminishing malnutrition.





Regional Analysis

Rising Concerns Regarding Malnutrition to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 49.06 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the emerging concept of nutritional food items in the region on account of the increasing concerns regarding malnutrition. Japan and China are the leading markets in this region because of the rising demand for traditional medicines. North America, on the other hand, is expected to showcase significant growth stoked by the high demand for calcium and fish oil supplements.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Launching Novel Vitamins & Supplements to Meet Rising Demand

The market is highly consolidated because of the presence of several renowned companies. They are constantly trying to develop new products equipped with the latest innovations. This is helping them to gain a competitive edge and fulfilling the demand from the consumers.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Vitamins and Supplements Market are:

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Nuleaf Naturals LLC. (Colorado, U.S)

Herbalife Nutrition (California, U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Slough, U.K.)

NutraMarks Inc. (California, U.S.)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Tokyo, Japan)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Global Nutraceutical Market Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Global Vitamins & Supplements Price Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19, Challenges, and Opportunities amid the Pandemic

Global Vitamins & Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Multivitamins Calcium Supplements Pediatric Supplements Others (Mineral & Protein) By Form (Value) Capsule Tablet Powder Liquid & Gel By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Speciality Stores Online Retails By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Below are the two latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Homart Pharmaceuticals introduced three vitamin C products under the Springleaf and Toplife brands. Its main aim is to cater to the rising demand for immunity boosters amid COVID-19.

: Homart Pharmaceuticals introduced three vitamin C products under the Springleaf and Toplife brands. Its main aim is to cater to the rising demand for immunity boosters amid COVID-19. April 2020: itSpray launched an oral spritz vitamin brand named BOOSTit across Arizona and Nevada. It uses a sublingual delivery system that is capable of acting faster than gummies, powders, and pills.





