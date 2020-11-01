CNC Intelligence Inc. Turns Crypto Asset Recovery Challenges into Opportunities

CNC Intelligence Inc. can trace the most popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as scores of altcoins

Intelligence-based asset recovery firm CNC Intelligence Inc. has reiterated its mission to assists victims of crypto fraud through a unique mix of practical recovery tools and expertise.

“Crypto fraud presents a series of unique and novel challenges that we feel CNC Intelligence Inc. is in the perfect position to address. We aim to turn these challenges into opportunities by continuously developing our investigative and asset-tracing capabilities.” – said CNC Intelligence Inc. VP of client relations, Elliot Taylor.

CNC Intelligence Inc. can trace the most popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as scores of altcoins. On a practical level, this means that the company can:

• Track where crypto fraudsters move the proceeds of their unsavory efforts.

• Pinpoint the wallets used to store the stolen digital assets.

• Identify the owners of these wallets and pinpoint their locations.

Taylor acknowledged the fact that technological change has far outpaced legal and legislative processes, thus posing yet another challenge to asset recovery efforts in the crypto space.

“Most of the crypto industry operates in something of a legal grey area for the time being. That is why we consider it paramount to keep in constant touch with law enforcement bodies all over the world and to harmonize our recovery efforts with their recommendations.”

To address this need, CNC Intelligence Inc. has secured the services of retired Department of Homeland Security intelligence analyst and government-private sector security operations liaison Seth A. Gordon.

“With the experience and expertise Seth brings to our company in intelligence and liaison skills, we feel that we can qualitatively upgrade our services to a level few other intelligence-based digital asset recovery operations can match” – added Elliot Taylor.

The judicial sector in various countries has expressed its willingness to reach out to the information technology industry, even at the cost of going beyond legal tradition. This is an opportunity for CNC Intelligence Inc. to secure the agreements it needs to effectively pursue illicit crypto funds globally.

The internet knows no borders, and many digital assets are trustless, borderless, and permission-less.

