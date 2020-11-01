Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (31 October 2020)
As at 31 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 367 confirmed cases, including 7 894 recoveries and 243 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,931 in the last 365 days.
As at 31 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 367 confirmed cases, including 7 894 recoveries and 243 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.