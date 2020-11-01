Williston: Crash // Gross Neg. Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A104479
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper N. Twamley
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 31, 2020 @2031 Hours
STREET: Route 7
TOWN: Charlotte
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lower Old Town Trail
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: ---
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Morgan Brown JR
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Elias Spencer
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a report
of a 2 vehicle, head on collision, on Route 7 in the Town of Charlotte.
Investigation determined vehicle 1 was operated by Morgan Brown JR, 31, of
Winooski. Vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on Route 7. Vehicle 1 left its lane
of travel, entering oncoming traffic, to pass a tractor trailer. Vehicle 1
struck Vehicle 2 head on. No parties were injured. The roadway was partially
closed temporarily. Troopers were assisted by Shelburne Police, Hinesburg
Police, Charlotte Fire and EMS.
Brown was issued a citation for Gross Negligent Operation and is ordered to
appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on February 23, 2021.
Brown was issued a VCVC:
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6046503 T23 VSA 1035; Limitations on Passing
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/21 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.