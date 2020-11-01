Williston: Crash // Gross Neg. Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A104479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper N. Twamley

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 31, 2020 @2031 Hours

STREET: Route 7

TOWN: Charlotte

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lower Old Town Trail

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: ---

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Morgan Brown JR

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Elias Spencer

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a report

of a 2 vehicle, head on collision, on Route 7 in the Town of Charlotte.

Investigation determined vehicle 1 was operated by Morgan Brown JR, 31, of

Winooski. Vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on Route 7. Vehicle 1 left its lane

of travel, entering oncoming traffic, to pass a tractor trailer. Vehicle 1

struck Vehicle 2 head on. No parties were injured. The roadway was partially

closed temporarily. Troopers were assisted by Shelburne Police, Hinesburg

Police, Charlotte Fire and EMS.

Brown was issued a citation for Gross Negligent Operation and is ordered to

appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on February 23, 2021.

Brown was issued a VCVC:

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6046503 T23 VSA 1035; Limitations on Passing

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/21 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.