Statement from Secretary Brouillette on the President's Memorandum on Fracking

“Today President Trump once again reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the American energy industry. It is technology like fracking that unleashed America’s natural resources and made us the number one producer of oil and gas in the world, bringing an eight-fold increase in natural gas productivity since 2007, while also creating millions of jobs and reducing the price of gas by 63%. A ban on fracking would result in the loss of millions of jobs, the doubling of gasoline prices, and the quadrupling of electricity costs. The Department of Energy will swiftly and thoroughly execute our tasks as directed by President Trump today to evaluate the importance of maintaining this technology. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will continue to move forward-not backward-and ensure American energy remains the envy of the world.”

