NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL ANNOUNCES LIVE ENTERTAINMENT FOR VETS NIGHT OUT

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, MI, Oct. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service-Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the commercial marketplace. Our initiatives focus on being the Veteran business certifying authority providing reliable revenue and management information to the business community. NVBDC extends opportunities for our Veterans with access and opportunities made possible by our supporting corporations. NVBDC conferences are the largest collection of certified Veteran Owned Businesses & Supplier Diversity Professionals in the industry.

"NVBDC is maintaining the same agenda structure as we would have at our live event. We know our Veteran Business Owners and Supplier Diversity Professionals rely on our annual event to build relationships. The opportunity for our corporations to see the incredible products and services of our Veterans, and for our Veteran Business Owners to see the true value of NVBDC Certification is key for upholding our promises to the community." Said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.

Proof is in our registration numbers for 2020 National Veteran Business Matchmaking Virtual Conference & Vets Night Out with an amazing attendee count close to 500 Veteran Owned Businesses and Corporations. Registration remains open until our evening event, Vets Night Out, commences on November 5. The beauty of our conference going virtual is to make sure that all Veteran business owners and corporations have the opportunity to build relationships without getting on a plane. The 2-day conference agenda is built with engaging presentations, panel discussions, networking among all attendees, 1:1 Matchmaking Sessions, Exhibit Hall and live entertainment for Vets Night Out.

The latest news about the conference is the announcement of our line-up of live entertainment. We have a full mix of multi-award winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame singer songwriters. Mark Farner’s American Band, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals and B. Taylor will rock the house with a special tribute to our Veterans on November 5, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. virtually to our attendees. Each bring their own history, contributions and fame to our virtual stage for NVBDC’s Vets Night Out.

As one of the founding members, lead singer, lead guitarist, and wrote 90% of the Grand Funk music catalog, Mark Farner has always been known as the energetic driving force on stage, the engine that pulled the original Grand Funk Railroad to the top of the charts. From his soulful voice and power rock riffs, to fueling the Funk with his atomic stage presence. His story and his imprint on music starts with Flint and since 1969 from his humble beginnings and a blue-collar outlook, Farner has captained a global crusade for love and freedom and became a rock n’ roll icon. 50 years later- he commands the stage with the same intensity performing epic hits with Mark Farner’s American Band defining a generation through their music: “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)”, “Bad Time,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Foot Stompin Music,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Locomotion.”

The message has always been to stand for peace, love, and happiness for legendary singer songwriter Felix Cavaliere. Making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career that includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame. Few artists can claim they defined a generation; Felix Cavaliere continues to remind us to keep listening for the world’s beauty. Early in 1965, Felix Cavaliere formed the “Young Rascals” with Dino Danelli, Eddie Brigati, and Gene Cornish. Signed to Atlantic Records, and now called The Rascals, the mega hit “Good Lovin” struck No. 1 in February 1966. They followed suit with a string of hits like “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long,” “Groovin’(No.1 in 1967), “How Can I be Sure,” “A Girl Like You,” “A Beautiful Morning,” and “People Got to Be Free” (No. 1 in 1968). We are honored to welcome live to our virtual stage Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals for Vets Night Out.

“No one embodies the meaning of the “Call to Continued Service” ethos more than Navy veteran and Hip Hop recording artist/producer B. Taylor. B. Taylor is creating a buzz not only in Hollywood, but across the country, and its not simply for his music…it’s about the music and what is represents…a change in culture…a changing in thinking…change that will affect lives…it’s about a “Call to Continued Service;” and for B., that calling is through the power of music!” wrote Pentagon. He is blessed with gret dedication and spirit for music. B. Taylor (Motown Group & Sony Music) was discovered by Pete Moore of Smokey Robinson and The Miracles. B. Taylor is supported by original members of The Miracles, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Marvelettes, The Four Tops and The Gordy Family. His first number one artist, producer, and songwriter hit was “Fire in Your Eyes” featuring NCIS star actress Pauley Perrette. His second number one hit was for “Gotta Have It” all featuring Chris Brown. B.’s own Life Organization honors and builds a better life for our Nation’s Military, Veterans, First Responders and their Families. He is the Global Ambassador and Advocate of Entertainment for U.S. Military, Veterans, First Responders and their Families. We will have the honor of hearing his latest release: “We are One, Lovie is All We Need” during our Vets Night Out Event.

NVBDC’s National Veteran Business Matchmaking Virtual Conference and Vets Night Out is our way to show Veterans, our Veteran Business Owners, our Corporations all the support NVBDC is proud to represent. Vets-Helping- Vets, is our motto and we intend to deliver our best on November 5-6. We look forward to reaching all our attendees with our opportunities, connections, and entertainment to acknowledge our drive to support and help all Veterans.

For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.

NVBDC MISSION:

NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

