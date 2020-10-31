Prestigious International Photography Awards Announces its Exceptionally Talented 2020 Category Winners
The competition celebrates the outstanding photographs in both professional and non-professional/student categories.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Photography Awards is pleased to announce the 2020 category winners and finalists in its world-renowned competition.
International Photography Awards (IPA) is a prestigious annual competition for professional, amateur, and student photographers on a global scale – creating one of the most ambitious and comprehensive competitions in the industry. Through the competition, professional and aspiring photographers aim to win coveted trophies, titles, and impressive cash prizes in 13 categories.
Founded in 2001 by the Los Angeles based Farmani Group, the International Photography Awards is honored to announce its 2020 IPA Winners, each of whom submitted awe-inspiring entries that showcase exceptional work across various genres and styles. According to the IPA’s distinguished international jury of renowned photography experts, this year’s entries were some of the best they have seen in the competition’s history.
“This year, we received a staggering 13,000 entries from 120 countries in the world,” says founder and president of IPA, Hossein Farmani. “Many of the submissions came from some of the most important photographers in the world – creating an almost impossible task for us to select winners in each of the categories. Not only that, but each photographer submitted such stunning and thought-provoking images that directly speak to the issues our world is currently experiencing. It has been such an honor to be privy to such marvelous work.”
In the International Photography Awards, participants submit their pieces to one or more of 13 categories. Additionally, the category winners in both professional and amateur levels will compete for IPA’s top two awards – International Photographer of the Year (professional) and Discovery of the Year (non-professional/student) – to be announced later this year.
The following is a complete list of 2020 finalists in each category:
IPA 2020 PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY WINNERS (Competing for the “INTERNATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR” award that includes The Lucie Trophy and a $10,000 cash prize)
● Mike Dodd - A sustainable future of exquisite luxury mobility, Advertising
● Paulius Makauskas - New Seas, Analog / Film
● Jesús M.Chamizo - From the stage, Architecture
● Sebastian Copeland - ANTARCTICA: The Waking Giant, Book
● Nicolo Filippo Rosso - Exodus, Deeper Perspective
● Kiran Ridley - Pro Democracy Demonstrations, Hong Kong: The Revolution of Our Time, Editorial / Press
● Katja Ogrin - Elements, Event
● Julia Fullerton-Batten - Looking out from Within, 2020, Fine Art
● Ari Rex - Black Mountain, Nature
● Brian Hodges - Odilo Lawiny - Handmade soccer balls, People
● Sawyer Russel - The Silent Menace, Special
● Howard Schatz - Bodies of the NFL, Sports
● Iwona Podlasinska - The journey to the land of dreams, Still in Motion / Video
IPA 2020 NON-PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY WINNERS (Competing for the “DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR” award that includes The Lucie Trophy and a $5,000 cash prize)
● Rebeka Legovic - Temple of Colors, Advertising
● Elena Litvinova - Vova's summer evening, Analog / Film
● Peter Li - Vanishing Lines, Architecture
● Teodelina Detry - Uninhabited places, Book
● F. Dilek Uyar - In Epicenter of Covid 19, Deeper Perspective
● Tim Evans - Say Their Names, Editorial / Press
● wei fu - Muslim Congregation in Dhaka, Event
● Chloe Meynier - Made in the Shade, Fine Art
● babak mehrafshar - magnificence of desert, Nature
● Hossein Fardinfard - Blackout, People
● Aaron Chuo - The Incoming Thunderstorm, Special
● Augusto Bartelle - The Maldives: Skydiver Photographer Perspective, Sports
● Simone Francescangeli - Psi-Covid-19, Still in Motion / Video
IPA would like to congratulate all winners and looks forward to awarding the final, top two winners with the Lucie Trophy in an online even later this year.
For a full list of winners and to view their submissions, including recipients of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize in each category, please visit www.photoawards.com.
About the International Photography Awards
The International Photography Awards conducts an annual, global competition for professional, non-professional, and student photographers. IPA is a sister-effort of the Lucie Foundation, a 501(c) 3 non-profit, charitable foundation whose mission is to honor master photographers, discover and cultivate emerging talent, and promote the appreciation of photography worldwide. The annual programming of Lucie Foundation is funded largely though the International Photography Awards, including the signature event, the Lucie Awards.
Farmani Group is a leading organization curating and promoting photography, design, and architecture across the globe since 1985. The company’s key mission is to discover and promote talent in these areas through competitions.
