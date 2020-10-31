Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Rwanda: Update COVID-19 30 October 2020

Three (3) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1810 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to five thousand, one hundred, and thirty-four (5134). To date, four thousand, eight hundred, and seventy-eight (4878) patients have recovered, with no one in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is two hundred and twenty-one (221) and thirty-five (35) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (1), and Rubavu (2); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

