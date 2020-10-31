Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (30 October 2020)
As at 30 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 362 confirmed cases, including 7 884 recoveries and 242 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
