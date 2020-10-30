Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.30.20

Published: Oct 30, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Diego Arambula, 41, of Fresno, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Arambula has been a Partner at Transcend since 2018. He was Executive Director at GO Public Schools Fresno from 2016 to 2018. Arambula held multiple positions at Summit Public Schools from 2005 to 2015, including Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Principal and Executive Director and High School Teacher. He is a board member of Summit Public Schools and the Central Valley Community Foundation. Arambula earned a Master of Education degree from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Arambula is a Democrat.

Jack B. Clarke Jr., 64, of Riverside, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Clarke has been a Partner at Best, Best & Krieger LLP since 1992, where he has held multiple positions since 1984, including Litigation Associate and Law Clerk. He was a Litigation Associate at McClintock, Weston, Benshoof, Rochefort, Rubalcava & MacCuish from 1988 to 1989. Clarke was a Youth Counselor and Institutional Parole Agent at the California Youth Training School/H. Stark Youth Training School from 1980 to 1982. He is a Member of the Riverside County Bar Association, Riverside Police Foundation, Riverside County Office of Education Foundation, Monday Morning Group and the Governor’s Judicial Selection Advisory Committee – Inland Empire. Clarke earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Clarke is registered without party preference.

Anna M. Ortiz-Morfit, 45, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Ortiz-Morfit was an Investment Research Associate at Strong Capital Management from 2000 to 2003. She was an Investment Research Analyst at Hotchkis and Wiley from 1998 to 2000. Ortiz-Morfit is a member of Vision of Hope and the Common Sense Media Advisory Board. She serves on the Board of Trustees at the University of San Francisco. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ortiz-Morfit is a Democrat.

