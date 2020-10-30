Media Advisory – Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Kick off Canada’s First Women-only Virtual Business Mission to South Korea

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) will launch Canada’s First Women-only Virtual Business Mission to South Korea on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with keynote presentations from The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Mission Co-Chair Dr. Songyee Yoon, President of NCSOFT and CEO of NCWEST.



The two-day virtual conference will feature South Korean and Canadian women leaders from business, government, and technology, and company pitch sessions by delegates to showcase women-led Canadian innovation.

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST; 9:00 a.m. KST.

Notes:

The two-day conference is open to media, and one-on-one interviews with Mission leaders and select delegates are available by request.

Media representatives are asked to register through this link and log on no later than 6:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Contacts:

Information:

A.W. Lee, Program Manager,

Diversity and Inclusive Growth Strategy for Women Entrepreneurs in the Asia Pacific,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

a.w.lee@asiapacific.ca

Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Manager,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca