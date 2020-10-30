GC3 Green Chemistry Virtual Roundtable - Videos Now Available

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last six weeks, the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) hosted its 2020 Virtual Roundtable to explore topics critical to bringing green chemistry technologies into commercial use. The GC3 is a multi-stakeholder collaborative focused on accelerating the adoption of more sustainable chemistry. Its members include companies from throughout the product supply chain. The GC3 Roundtable is the annual gathering at which GC3 members and other interested parties traditionally assemble to advance their collective interests in green chemistry innovation.

This year, the roundtable took place online. This Virtual Roundtable included six sessions exploring the themes of Innovation, Collaboration, and Commercialization, and the video recordings all six sessions are now available and free for viewing.

The Roundtable recordings and more information about Roundtable speakers, panelists, and sponsors can be accessed at the Roundtable website.

Recordings of each specific session of the Roundtable can also be accessed using the links below:

Innovation Series:

Strategic Perspective: The Role of Diversity & Inclusion in Innovation

Digitalization for Sustainable Innovation

Collaboration Series:

Green Chemistry Enabling Circularity: Report

Ingredient Transparency: A Key Step to Promote Innovation in Green Chemistry

Commercialization Series:

Investment Trends: Drivers for Green Ingredients & Products

Bringing Sustainable Products to Market: Perspectives from the C-Suite

About the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3)

Started in 2005, the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) is a business-to-business collaborative that drives the commercial adoption of green chemistry by catalyzing and guiding action across all industries, sectors and supply chains. Over 125 organizations are members of the GC3. For more information, visit https://www.greenchemistryandcommerce.org/.

James Rea The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council 202-288-5059 jrea@expertsclearly.com