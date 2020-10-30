Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Signs Executive Order Allowing Limited Virtual Meeting Attendance for Local Governments

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Read the order by clicking here.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a new executive order.  In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, certain local elected officials will now be able to attend local government meetings virtually when quarantine or isolation is ordered.  The executive order is in force through December 31, 2020.  A copy of it can be found by clicking here.

