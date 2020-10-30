State Board Reviews Annual Reports from Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education and Office of the Student Advocate

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public working session on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

“The 2019-2020 school year ended in a whirlwind that has persisted into the current academic year. As students and schools began distance learning, systemic inequities that existed prior to distance learning worsened. The public health emergency has forced us all to re-examine the foundation of public education and consider the opportunities to improve our educational systems to better meet the needs of all students, but particularly the needs of the city's most vulnerable students. As we move forward, my hope is that educational equity will center our conversations and proposed solutions,” Serena Hayes, Ombudsman said.

“This past year we all—as individuals and as a whole community—experienced an uncomfortable level of challenge and change. Norms, practices, and policies went out the window as COVID-19 reshaped our daily lives and our collective tolerance for injustice. As we recover and move forward with new standards for public health and safety, we must embrace new solutions for public education guided by the voice of students and their families. We will continue to focus on reinforcing the power families and communities possess by pushing to center decision-making as a partnership between families and schools,” Dan Davis, Chief Student Advocate said.

The State Board will review the Annual Reports from the Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education and the Office of the Student Advocate, and consider recommendations from each.

As the District continues to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, the collection of daily attendance for both in-person and remote instruction remain vital to comply with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s (OSSE) emergency and proposed regulations. The State Board will review the proposed regulations and discuss recommendations.

After hearing feedback about reopening schools from nearly 40 public witnesses at the October Public Meeting, the State Board will review remaining questions and concerns to help assist District families and discuss next steps.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. Ombudsman for Public Education Annual Report

i. Serena Hayes, Ombudsman for Public Education

VI. Chief Student Advocate Annual Report

i. Dan Davis, Chief Student Advocate

VII. Attendance Regulations

VIII. Reopening Schools

IX. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory

ii. Teacher Retention

iii. Social Studies Standards

iv. Well Rounded Education

v. Research

vi. Administrative

X. New Business & Other Discussion

XI. Adjournment

