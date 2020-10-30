2020 NextGen Financial Services Professional Award Winners Announced

Meet the five rising next-gen financial services professionals making a significant impact in the industry

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services has announced the winners of its fifth annual NextGen Financial Services Professional Award, given to a select group of next generation individuals who have made a notable impression in their profession. The awards will be presented during the annual President’s Dinner on November 5, 2020, this year being held virtually.

"The 2020 award winners represent a diverse group of elite next-gen professionals who represent the future of the financial services profession. Their high level of commitment, dedication and integrity have distinguished them for this special recognition," says Brooke Buttari, Executive Director of Alumni Relations at The American College of Financial Services. "The financial services profession will continue to evolve as tenured professionals pass the torch to the next generation who are uniquely positioned to face new hurdles and connect with clients or all ages with greater adaptability."

Below are the winners of the 2020 NextGen Financial Services Professional Award:

Austin Dean, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, Financial Advisor and Partner at Geer Financial Group

Soraya Morris, ChFC®, Lead Trainer at Envestnet MoneyGuide

Mark J. Schnobrich Jr., CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®, Managing Director with Northwestern Mutual

Bryce Simon, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®, Financial Advisor at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company

Heather L. Szyperski, ChFC®, CLU®, Financial Advisor at Heinz & Associates

Nominated by peers, recipients are selected by The American College Alumni Association and has have consistently demonstrated a high level of commitment, dedication, and integrity to their careers. This year’s winners have shown outstanding performance, purpose-driven leadership, and a desire to give back to the community.

Learn more about the five next generation financial services professionals to be watching here.

###

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment

Lindsey Allumbaugh The American College of Financial Services 610-526-1418 lindsey.allumbaugh@theamericancollege.edu