Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Announce Receipt of Bank Level Regulatory Approval from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDGE) (“Bridge”), the parent company of BNB Bank, and Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (“Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank, today announced that they have received the required regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to merge Dime Community Bank with and into BNB Bank. The parties have filed an application with New York State Department of Financial Services to merge Dime Community Bank with and into BNB Bank, and have requested a waiver of a formal application process with the Federal Reserve Board with respect to any holding company application, each of which is pending. In addition to receipt of the required regulatory approvals, completion of the proposed merger remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions and Dime and Bridge shareholder approval. Bridge and Dime have scheduled their respective virtual meetings of shareholders for December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. local time.



About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.3 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

About Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered community commercial bank that was founded in 1864. Dime Community Bank is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY and operates 28 banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. and Dime Community Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

