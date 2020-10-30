Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Liquidia to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 6, 2020

Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call November 9, 2020 at 8:00p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that third quarter 2020 financial results will be reported on Friday, November 6, 2020. The company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 7617005. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Liquidia website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

