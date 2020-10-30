Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2020

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY NINE-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 51,607 $ 45,968 $ 146,990 $ 141,911 $ 202,256 $ 187,529 Cost of Sales 35,504 33,117 102,405 103,883 140,957 137,825 Gross Profit $ 16,103 $ 12,851 $ 44,585 $ 38,028 $ 61,299 $ 49,704 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,167 11,205 33,156 33,701 45,127 45,666 Operating Income $ 4,936 $ 1,646 $ 11,429 $ 4,327 $ 16,172 $ 4,038 Interest Expense (110) (213) (819) (808) (838) (995) Other Income 427 81 869 366 854 365 Income before Provision for Income Taxes $ 5,253 $ 1,514 $ 11,479 $ 3,885 $ 16,188 $ 3,408 Provision for Income Taxes 1,258 374 2,761 861 3,905 524 Net Income $ 3,995 $ 1,140 $ 8,718 $ 3,024 $ 12,283 $ 2,884 Earnings per Common Share –– Basic $3.34 $0.95 $7.29 $2.53 $10.27 $2.41 Diluted $3.34 $0.95 $7.29 $2.53 $10.27 $2.41 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Net Income $ 8,718 $ 3,024 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 1,590 (1,216) Comprehensive Income $ 10,308 $ 1,808 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30 December 31 2020 2019 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 21,583 $ 1,072 Accounts Receivable 20,273 28,509 Inventories 21,042 20,552 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 56 47 Other Current Assets 1,654 3,763 Current Assets $ 64,608 $ 53,943 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 45,668 47,406 Right of Use Assets 1,459 1,421 Other Assets 23,477 21,355 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 840 769 Total Assets $ 136,052 $ 124,894 Accounts Payable $ 10,513 $ 10,534 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 1,370 6,208 Current Lease Liabilities 466 485 Other Current Liabilities 31,209 27,021 Current Liabilities $ 43,558 $ 44,248 Long-Term Debt 18,805 15,334 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 27,288 30,395 Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,688 1,566 Lease Liabilities 993 936 Total Liabilities $ 93,332 $ 92,479 Shareholders' Investment 42,720 32,415 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 136,052 $ 124,894 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA September 30 December 31 2020 2019 Book Value per Common Share $35.73 $27.11 Total Shares Outstanding 1,195,747 1,195,866 Backlog $ 75,287 $ 79,791 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Total Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 68,484 $ (6,341) $ (40,944) $ 32,415 Add (Deduct): Net Income 8,718 8,718 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax 1,590 1,590 Treasury Stock Acquisition (3) (3) Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 77,202 $ (6,344) $ (39,354) $ 42,720 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 8,718 $ 3,024 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (3,107) (2,631) Bad Debt Expense (Recovery) (15) (210) Depreciation & Amortization 4,855 4,919 Loss (Gain) on Sales of Equipment 1 (18) Change in Assets and Liabilities Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable 8,251 2,426 Dec (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings 939 (180) (Inc) in Inventories (490) (546) Dec (Inc) in Prepayments 1,170 (643) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (79) - Dec (Inc) in Intangibles - (118) (Inc) in Other LT Assets (338) (48) (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (21) 2,012 Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses 7,389 (948) Inc in Advanced Billings 1,241 7,295 (Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings (4,441) 1,633 Inc in Lease Liability for operating 36 - Inc in Lease Liability for financing 27 - Inc (Dec) In Other Liabilities 108 (198) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 24,244 $ 15,769 Investing Activities Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 4 31 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (3,128) (1,062) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (3,124) $ (1,031) Financing Activities (Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for operating (26) - (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (4,826) (7,692) Proceeds (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt 2,640 (5,553) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (3) - Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (2,215) $ (13,245) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 1,606 (1,215) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 20,511 $ 278 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 1,072 715 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 21,583 $ 993





PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2020 2019 Domestic $41,453 $36,168 Mueller BV $10,518 $10,310 Eliminations ($364 ) ($510 ) Net Revenue $51,607 $45,968





The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2020 2019 Domestic $112,979 $104,190 Mueller BV $34,907 $39,393 Eliminations ($896 ) ($1,672 ) Net Revenue $146,990 $141,911

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2020 2019 Domestic $153,289 $135,378 Mueller BV $49,950 $54,123 Eliminations ($983 ) ($1,972 ) Net Revenue $202,256 $187,529

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2020 2019 Domestic $3,773 $2,273 Mueller BV $169 ($1,085 ) Eliminations $53 ($48 ) Net Income $3,995 $1,140

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2020 2019 Domestic $8,224 $4,093 Mueller BV $431 ($997 ) Eliminations $63 ($72 ) Net Income $8,718 $3,024

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2020 2019 Domestic $11,543 $5,090 Mueller BV $623 ($2,149 ) Eliminations $117 ($57 ) Net Income $12,283 $2,884

B. The strong beginning of the year backlog in the U.S. and reduced spending has mitigated the initial financial impact of the pandemic resulting in strong earnings for the first nine months. However, the uncertainty in the economy has slowed order entry as well as the increase in COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe is causing concern as countries begin to lock back down. Looking forward, we face the uncertainty of lower pharmaceutical and field backlog, the increasing risk of COVID-19 related disruptions, and increased costs after the aggressive cost-cutting during the beginning of the pandemic. C. September 30, 2020 backlog was $75.3 million which is $4.5 million lower than the $79.8 million at December 31, 2019. In the U.S., backlog is $64.2 million which is down $5.5 million from December 31, 2019. Two thirds of the U.S. backlog is in the Pharmaceutical groups and Mueller Field Operations which is working on the large juice storage facility. Mueller BV backlog has been relatively flat but still at recent historic lows. D. Revenue for the three, nine and twelve months are higher in the US driven by the large pharmaceutical backlog in the U.S. that went into production in mid-2019. Mueller Field Operations showed increased revenue from the previous year’s quarter from a large juice facility project. Dairy Farm Equipment revenues showed signs of rebounding with a 25% increase in quarterly revenue from the second quarter. In The Netherlands, the business conditions continue to be soft with trailing revenues flat to last year for the quarter but down to last year at nine and twelve months. However, The Netherlands continues to save in expenses. Net Income was favorable from the prior year at three, nine and twelve month trailing results. In the US, pharmaceutical and field operations work continue to drive overall profitability and the dairy farm equipment segment experienced its best quarterly results in over a year. In the Netherlands, better margins and expense savings are more than offsetting the reduced revenue. E. September 30, 2020, total debt was $20.2 million compared to $21.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents were $21.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.1 million at December 31, 2019. Advanced Billings for the Company which is a liability representing deposits received from customers on large projects was $10.1 million at September 30th compared to $8.9 million at December 31, 2019. All bank covenants were in compliance as of September 30, 2020. F. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.2 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.8 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2019, were unfavorably affected by $0.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, were unfavorably affected by $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, were unfavorably affected by $0.3 million increase in the LIFO reserve. G. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.10 for September 2019; 1.12 for December 2019; and 1.17 for September 2020.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.



The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2019 annual report, available at

www.paulmueller.com .









Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346