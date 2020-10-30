LED Lighting Executive Launches US Lighting Systems
US Lighting Systems has been launched by LED Lighting Executive, David Etzler, with backing from Gold Ridge Asset Management.CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Lighting Systems has been launched by LED Lighting Executive, David Etzler, with backing from Gold Ridge Asset Management. Etzler, is currently, and will remain the President of SIB Lighting, a Southeast based commercial LED lighting solutions company. However, he believes there is significant opportunity for a nationwide lighting consulting business to consolidate the highly fragmented industry and to provide small operators with a more significant operating support system. The company assists mid-market commercial and industrial customers with LED lighting solutions which saves substantial energy, increases productivity and provides a safer workspace.
US Lighting Systems will both acquire and license its brand to smaller operators seeking to have support for lighting audits, project management, purchasing efficiencies and other support services. Technology advancements in LED lighting over the last several years have resulted in compelling economics for conversion, but the market continues to be dominated by small companies which can benefit from better infrastructure and purchasing power.
“LED Lighting retrofits have an outstanding return on investment with many companies reducing energy costs up to 80%. More importantly, we are seeing clients dramatically increase their productivity and safety by converting to new LED systems and are very excited about the overall market”, said Etzler. Mr. Etzler has over 15 years of experience in the sector and is a Lighting Certified Practitioner (LC).
Gold Ridge Asset Management, a Charleston based private equity firm, is providing financial support for the new operation. “We are excited to support David in forming US Lighting Systems as it expands geographically through acquisitions in the highly fragmented industry”, said Michael Knox, President of Gold Ridge.
About US Lighting Systems
US Lighting Systems is an expanding national organization that helps companies increase their productivity and save money through managing turnkey conversions of lighting systems . With a focus on mid-market companies, US Lighting Systems offers solutions throughout the United States and helps clients save millions of dollars. The company welcomes smaller operators to join its team and take advantage of its infrastructure and support systems. For more information about US Lighting Systems, visit their web site at www.USLightingsystems.com
About Gold Ridge Asset Management
Gold Ridge Asset Management is a private equity and investment firm headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. Gold Ridge partners with managers and owners who have significant resources committed to their businesses, and provides funding for acquisitions, growth capital, and ownership changes. Gold Ridge seeks to be long term investors in the companies with whom they partner, with the goal of achieving long term growth. For more information about Gold Ridge, visit their web site at www.GoldRidgeAsset.com
