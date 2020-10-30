Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX), Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ELY to Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders.

If you are a ELY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIDX to BridgeBio Pharma for approximately $73.26 per share.



Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash.



Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share.



