DCCA NEWS RELEASE: State Launches New Online Tip Portal to Report Unlicensed Activity

Posted on Oct 30, 2020

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO) debuted a new website portal allowing the public to submit tips related to unlicensed activity electronically. The U-Tip portal eliminates the need to mail in tips about unlicensed activity and helps to streamline the flow of information to the department for expedited investigations.

“With the ongoing challenges and protective measures brought on by the pandemic, our new online U-Tip tool allows RICO to continue working together with the community in addressing ongoing unlicensed activity promptly and safely with limited contact,” said Complaints and Enforcement Officer Esther Brown. “We encourage the public to be additional eyes and ears for our state and alert us of potential misconduct.”

RICO relies on information from consumers to monitor conduct in industries and to watch for unlicensed activity. Reports assist the division to carry out expedited investigations into possible ongoing unlicensed activity occurring in Hawaii. Industries requiring a license include, but are not limited to, contractors, massage therapists, doctors, real estate salespersons and brokers, and auto repair mechanics. A complete list of the professions and vocations RICO oversees is available at https://cca.hawaii.gov/pvl.

The U-tip portal and traditional mail-in form are accessible at https://cca.hawaii.gov/rico/file-a-complaint/.

The public can also contact RICO directly with questions about filing complaints or the U-Tip portal at 808-587-4272.

The Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO) is a division of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and enforces the licensing laws for the various professional boards, commissions and programs that are administratively attached to the department. RICO receives, investigates and prosecutes complaints about possible licensing law violations and unlicensed activity. In addition to complaints, RICO staff-initiates cases based on tip information, information from law enforcement agencies, and information from professional organizations, insurance reporting, media reports and the like.

