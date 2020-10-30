Vahid David Delrahim Honored By The Malibu / Lost Hills Sheriff's Foundation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles businessman and philanthropist Vahid David Delrahim was honored by The Malibu / Lost Hills Sheriff's Foundation for the contributions and support he has provided to the local Malibu Lost Hills Station. In a ceremony at the station, Delrahim accepted a plaque from the Secretary/Treasurer of the Lost Hills Sheriff's Foundation, Mr. David Stern. Members of Delrahim's family and Sheriff's personnel also were in attendance.



"We are honored to recognize Mr. Delrahim for his generous contributions and general support of the sworn officers of the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff's Station . We thank him for being a good citizen and community leader," Becerra said. Delrahim, the owner of the Bliss Car Washes, has contributed money, meals, and station improvements to the department and many other first responder organizations in Los Angeles County.

"At any time, I believe it's important to show support to our local officers who sacrifice a great deal to serve their communities," Delrahim said. "In these days, with so much tragedy surrounding us, I feel it's critical to foster healthy relationships and express gratitude to the men and women who do one of the most difficult jobs imaginable. I'll continue to be a support to them."

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

