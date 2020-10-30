MDSAVE ECOMMERCE TOOL HELPS INSURERS MEET NEW FEDERAL “TRANSPARENCY IN COVERAGE” REGULATIONS

The October 29, 2020 Federal Rule requires that insurers offer patients a tool to research their financial responsibility and both in-network and out-of-network negotiated rates. The MDsave tool, available now, enables 24/7, consumer-friendly price research and allows patients to purchase their care upfront without fear of surprise bills.

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDsave, the leading health technology company in transparent, shoppable medical care, announces its ecommerce solution to help insurers meet new transparency requirements issued in an October 29th Final Rule. The Rule, issued jointly by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and the Treasury, mandates the creation of “an internet-based, self-service tool” that provides “personalized out-of-pocket cost information, and the underlying negotiated rates, for all covered health care items and services,” according to the Transparency in Coverage Final Rule Fact Sheet.

The MDsave transparency tool provides a user-friendly, ecommerce interface that allows patients to instantly purchase a procedure of their choice directly from the website, in addition to enabling personalized cost searches for the required 500 shoppable services and hosting machine-readable files containing all negotiated charges.

Because each procedure on the MDsave platform includes the most commonly related services and their fees, patients can pay for the entire episode of care upfront without fear of surprise bills.

“Our ecommerce transparency platform is already being implemented for hospitals meeting the January 1, 2021 transparency deadline, so the technology is ready for insurers who want to provide a great patient experience but don’t want to build a tool from the ground up,” explains Greg Born, MDsave President and COO. “We have the platform, the searchability and the transaction capability. All insurers need to provide is the data.”

Insurers must launch their online self-service transparency tools for plan years starting January 1, 2023 for the federally specified 500 shoppable services and plan years starting January 1, 2024 for any remaining services or items.

To learn more, visit MDsave.com/price-transparency.





About MDsave

Co-located in Brentwood, Tenn. and San Francisco, Calif., MDsave is the world’s first online healthcare marketplace, bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through negotiated rates, bundled pricing and upfront payment. The MDsave marketplace also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.

Kate Steurer MDsave 615-814-6260 kate@mdsave.com