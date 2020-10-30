VAALCO Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) today announced the timing of its third quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.



The Company will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release on Thursday, November 5 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday morning, November 6 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time).

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (877) 270-2148. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 902-6510. Participants should ask to be joined to the “VAALCO Energy Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 117 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

