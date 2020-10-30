Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported October 28, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Tevin Armstead (age 22) Providence, RI P1-2020-3114A

On October 28, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Tevin Armstead with six counts of second-degree robbery and six counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on diverse dates between April 7, 2020 and May 25, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 18, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Monique Fernandes (age 21) West Warwick, RI P1-2020-3114B

On October 28, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Monique Fernandes with six counts of second-degree robbery and six counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on diverse dates between April 7, 2020 and May 25, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 18, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Ronald Young (age 62) Westerly, RI P1-2020-0281A

On October 28, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ronald Young with one count of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Westerly sometime on May 22, 2020. The Westerly Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 18, 2020 in Washington County Superior Court.

###

