At 10.7% CAGR Dental Insurance Market to Garner $237.11 Billion by 2027

Dental Insurance Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in awareness toward oral hygiene, surge in support from various governments across the globe, and protection of dental insurers against fluctuations in revenues have boosted the growth of the global dental insurance market. However, tough profit margins, rise in advancements and developments of medicines for dental treatments, and increase in convergence of dental & health insurance hinder the market growth. On the contrary, implementation of technologies including artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.As per the report by Allied Market Research, the global dental insurance industry generated $152.26 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $237.11 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.Get Full Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7193 Covid-19 scenario:• As the U.S. economy is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the dental practice activity in terms of patient volume and practice employment has increased.• However, the repercussions of the Covid-19 outbreak are still not clear. In addition, there is a threat of the second wave of Covid-19, which could cause relapse in the dental economy.• In addition, the sale of dental insurance premium is expected to decrease due to decrease in disposable income and reduced consumer dental spending.North America region held lion's shareBy region, the global dental insurance market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market, owing to increased adoption of dental insurance in the U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to emerging economies, increase in awareness toward dental insurance, and adoption of technology services in dental insurance product lines.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Dental Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7193?reqfor=covid The individual segment to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.1% through 2027By end user, the individuals segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, due to purchases for dental insurance are highly expensive, and coverages largely depend on an age group of individuals. However, the corporates segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global dental insurance market, as employers are lawfully required to offer certain employee benefits such as health 99insurance plans, workers' compensation, and disability.The dental preferred provider organizations (DPPO) segment dominated the marketBy coverage, the dental preferred provider organization (DPPO) segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dental insurance market, as it operates with a large network and provides more flexibility. However, the dental indemnity plans segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, as it covers most preventive & diagnostic services at a competitive rate and covers specialized treatments such as endodontists and prosthodontists.For More Details – Connect With Us: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7193 The report analysis profiles of key players operating in the market analysis include Aetna Inc., AFLAC INCORPORATED, Allianz, Ameritas, AXA, Cigna, Delta Dental, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, and United HealthCare Services, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Key benefits for stakeholders• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental insurance market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.• An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global dental insurance market trends.• The quantitative analysis of the global dental insurance market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.Access Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dental-insurance-market-A06828 Key market segmentsBy Coverage• Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)• Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)• Dental Indemnity Plans• OthersBy Type• Major• Basic• PreventiveBy Demographics• Senior Citizens• Adults• Minors• End User• Individuals• CorporatesBy Region• North Americao U.S.o Canada• Europeo UKo Franceo Spaino Netherlandso Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Australiao Singaporeo South Koreao Rest of Asia-Pacific• LAMEAo Latin Americao Middle Easto AfricaBuy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9d6a5f51080e75e8791d06e29eb1d615 Related Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesUSA/Canada (Toll Free):1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: 1(855)550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com