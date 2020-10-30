Immersive Health Group Establishes ContinuumXR Consortium and adds Dan Weberg as a co-Chair

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immersive Health Group, LLC (“IHG”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc., and a provider of evidence-based, outcome driven Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (“VR” and “AR”) healthcare solutions, announced today that Dan Weberg has joined the ContinuumXR Consortium as a co-Chair.



ContinuumXR Consortium works to catalyze and create the most impactful experiential learning methodologies available for caregivers. The Consortium pools knowledge, expertise and resources from leading healthcare, higher education, community and technology organizations to maximize impact, minimize risk, eliminate barriers to entry and increase access to effective learning solutions.

Dan Weberg, PhD, RN, is an award-winning nurse and innovation executive with nearly two decades of experience leading healthcare teams and organizations. Dan is currently the Head of Clinical Innovation at Trusted Health and prior to that held numerous leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente in nursing innovation, technology, inter-professional curriculum development at the Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine, and served as an adviser to the national KP Ventures team. Dan also serves as a Professor of Clinical Innovation at The Ohio State University College of Nursing, where he developed and launched the Masters in Healthcare Innovation program.

Dan commented, “If ever somebody wanted to witness innovation in action, it’s right now. Within the next three years the healthcare and education sectors we know today won’t exist. It’s our responsibility to usher in the next generation of healthcare to best prepare clinicians and caregivers for what comes next. This is an action-oriented consortium bringing a diversity of perspectives, disciplines and organizations together for an opportunity to deliver generational impact.”

“Healthcare and education are currently experiencing a decade’s worth of digital transformation in less than a single year,” said Consortium Chair, Martie Moore. “Dan has a keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities such dramatic change clinicians, educators and the next generation of caregivers will face. We’re thrilled for what he brings to the Consortium and the impact it will have for our partners, clinicians and the patient’s they support.”

About Immersive Health Group, Inc.

IHG is a digital health company that leverages leading-edge VR/AR technologies to measurably improve the patient’s user-experience and health outcomes, increase access to care, optimize care delivery, and educate and train clinicians, practitioners and patients. For more information on the Immersive Health Group, please visit www.immersivehealthgroup.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group is a Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. Glimpse' unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR entrepreneurs and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

