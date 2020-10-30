Opposition Unita calls for dialogue for a reconciled and inclusive Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 30 - The president of the main opposition UNITA Party Adalberto Costa Júnior called Friday in Luanda for dialogue and the construction of solid bases for a reconciled, inclusive and modern Angola.,

The politician was speaking at the opening of the II Ordinary meeting of the political commission, running until Saturday.

UNITA leader, said that the construction of a work entails to embrace the reforms underway in the country and the revision of the Constitution.

According to Adalberto Costa Júnior, the Executive's mistakes would be avoided if it knew how to listen to the other groups of society outside the party circle.

The politician defended a deep, open dialogue, thorough debate and accepting opinions of an important layer of civil society that has been elaborating scientific studies of extremely important.

The president of UNITA stressed that the perspective of building a nation is based on its human capital and on the way it must be shaped to respond to the challenges, not only of the present, but above all those of the future.

He stressed the importance of the local elections saying they play a key role in solution to the problems of the Angolan people.

On the other hand, Unita leader urged the release of all young people who joined the recent demonstration that took place in Luanda last Saturday (24).

‘’ They are the children of this society that gives them neither hope nor jobs and security, ”he regretted.

In turn, the former president of UNITA, Isaías Samakuva, reiterated the need for Angolans to seek to create a real unity, adding that one must have confidence in opponents even in difficult times.