Crescent Promotes Krass-Payan and Hires Jeakins as Vice Presidents

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces the promotion of Tiffany Krass-Payan to Vice President, Fund Controller, and the hiring of Travis Jeakins as Vice President, Construction.

As Vice President, Fund Controller, Krass-Payan is responsible for managing the accounting and reporting process for the Crescent-managed GP Invitation Fund I (Fund I) and GP Invitation Fund II (Fund II) and assists with the financial structuring of transactions and compliance functions of the company. Krass-Payan is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and joined Crescent in July of 2016 as senior financial analyst in fund accounting. Prior to joining Crescent, Krass-Payan worked as an audit manager for Ernst and Young.

“Tiffany has been critical in establishing our solid accounting, and reporting practices for Fund I and Fund II and is a significant part of Crescent’s investment success,” said Suzanne Stevens, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Crescent. “We look forward to Tiffany’s future contributions to Crescent and the investment funds as Vice President Fund Controller.”

Krass-Payan is a graduate of Texas Christian University (TCU), earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from the Neeley School of Business and a Master of Accounting. Krass-Payan graduated Magna Cum Laude, was a TCU Scholar and Dean’s List member. She remains an active member of the TCU Alumni Association.

In addition to interests in music and travel, Krass-Payan participates in Junior League of Fort Worth and Capital for Kids, a volunteer network of investment management professionals dedicated to making a difference in children's lives.

As Vice President, Construction, Travis Jeakins manages a team responsible for construction and cost management of ground-up development projects. Through Fund I and Fund II, Crescent actively pursues new development, as well as acquisitions. Jeakins worked for Crescent as Construction Manager from 2006-2013, where he was part of a team responsible for design, construction, and budget of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Hotel and Residences.

“It is valuable to have Travis in this critical role as Vice President, Construction. His prior experience as construction manager for Crescent benefits our customers and our Crescent construction team,” said Joseph Pitchford, Managing Director Development. Pitchford acknowledged that Crescent projects robust construction activity as the company develops and acquires projects through Fund I and Fund II.

Prior to returning to Crescent, Jeakins worked for several Dallas-based development firms, including Woodbine Development Group and HALL Group. He oversaw design, construction and budget for luxury high-rise condominiums and hospitality developments. Jeakins started his construction career with Beck Group and has over 15 years of real estate development experience.

Jeakins earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin. A devoted husband and father of two, Jeakins supports and encourages his family in all their endeavors. He is an avid outdoorsman, woodworker, and sports enthusiast.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.