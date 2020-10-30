Canada’s Favourite Mediterranean Fast, Fresh Eatery, Osmow’s™, Expands Beyond Meat® Plant-Based Protein Across its Menu in New Stores

Nine Beyond Meat Menu Items Roll Out At All 100 Locations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s most popular Mediterranean fast, fresh eatery Osmow’s™ has officially introduced Beyond Meat® plant-based protein across its menu in all locations after receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback when it was first introduced in select restaurants last fall.



Renowned for its delicious shawarma specialties, the fast-casual restaurant marries Beyond Beef®, a 100% plant-based ground designed to deliver the taste, texture and versatility of ground beef, with its signature offerings to present nine menu items across all of its 100 locations.

“Canadians are increasingly looking for healthier and more sustainable protein options, with a growing consumer segment now identifying as flexitarians. Whether guests are vegan, vegetarian, or carnivores looking to reduce their meat consumption, we are delighted to bring this perfect mealtime solution to the table in partnership with Beyond Meat,” says Osmow’s Founder, Sam Osmow.

Beyond Meat products are made from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas, mung beans and rice. The plant-based ground used in Osmow’s shawarma is made without GMOs, soy, gluten, synthetic colours and flavours or bioengineered ingredients, and has 35% less saturated fat than regular beef.

“At our core, Beyond Meat is about enabling consumers to Eat What You Love™ , without sacrifice. Our partnership with Osmow’s is a perfect example of that with nine delicious items featuring plant-based protein, offering even more choices for Canadian consumers,” says Tim Smith, Vice President of Food Service Sales, North America, Beyond Meat.

The Beyond Meat menu items on the Osmow’s menu include:

Beyond Meat ® Poutine – finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, is grilled to perfection, served on an all-Canadian poutine with Osmow’s famous sauces.

– finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, is grilled to perfection, served on an all-Canadian poutine with Osmow’s famous sauces. Beyond Meat ® Shawarma Wrap or Shawarma Platter – finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, served in a pita wrap with a choice of fresh ingredients and Osmow’s famous sauces, or sautéed with tomatoes and onions roasted to perfection served on top of your choice of side.

or – finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, served in a pita wrap with a choice of fresh ingredients and Osmow’s famous sauces, or sautéed with tomatoes and onions roasted to perfection served on top of your choice of side. Beyond Meat ® On the Rocks™ , On the Stix™ , or On the Veggies - enjoy plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, on rice, fries, or sautéed and grilled vegetables.

, or - enjoy plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, on rice, fries, or sautéed and grilled vegetables. Beyond Meat ® Salad – finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, is grilled and served on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and green peppers.

– finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, is grilled and served on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and green peppers. Beyond Meat ® Half & Half – finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, is grilled and served over a bed of rice & fries, topped with Osmow’s famous sauces.

– finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, is grilled and served over a bed of rice & fries, topped with Osmow’s famous sauces. Beyond Meat® Philly Wrap - finely marinated plant-based shawarma, made from Beyond Meat, is sautéed with green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and Osmow’s Signature Philly sauce, served in a pita.

Osmow’s recently opened its 100th location in Pickering, Ontario; the opening is yet another marker in the brand's strident, successful road to expansion into 2021.

For more information about Osmow’s, visit mrosmow.com and follow @osmows on all popular social media channels.

Follow Beyond Meat on social media for the latest product news and promotional offers @BeyondMeat.

About Osmow’s

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first Osmow’s store was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada and remains a successful operation to this day. Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the Canadian landscape blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a North American palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, Osmow’s flavourful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favourite garlic sauce keeps bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. Osmow’s has grown to 100 locations and is expanding across Canada. Osmow’s also recently declared October 15 as National Shawarma Day in Canada, inviting all other Mediterranean brands to celebrate the occasion as it continues to grow this exciting flavourful food niche, in the spirit of diversity and cultural exploration.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of June 27, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

