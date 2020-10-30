Parliament passes alterations of criminal procedure code

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 30 - National Assembly Thursday approved the amendments for increasing sentences of crimes committed in the Exercise or in detriment to Public Services and Environmental Impact Crimes.,

The document, which was approved by National Assembly on 22 July, was reviewed by the Specialized Commissions of National Assembly, at the request of the president João Lourenço.

The session reviewed the final text sent to the Parliament for the promulgation, as the current code is out of step with the country's reality.

João Lourenço asked National Assembly for the need to review the specific articles related, mainly, to the crimes committed in the exercise of public functions.

The final vote will take place in the first extraordinary plenary meeting of the 4th Legislative Session of the 4th National Assembly legislature, on 4 November.

For the crime of embezzlement, the minimum and maximum sentences range from five to 14 years in prison, should the asset is of considerably high value.

As for the crimes, whose asset is not of high value, the sentence goes from one to 5 years in jail.

The new Code comprises 18 titles, 50 chapters, 37 sections, 13 sub-sections and 604 articles.

On the changes proposed by the President, the deputy Attorney General, Mota Liz, told the press that the intention was to increase the minimum and maximum limits.

“If the crimes of embezzlement are committed by political officials the sentences are worsened by a third, meaning that it may increase much more than what had been expected for three years, changing from five to 14 years in prison”, added the official.

According to Mota Liz, the move is intended to ensure general prevention, to avoid crime practices by the employees and public managers.