Global Accounting Software Market: Starling Bank Partnered with Free Agent to Digitize and Automate Finances, finds Fortune Business Insights

Top Players in Accounting Software Market are Oracle (NetSuite), Sage Group Plc., Workday, Inc., Zeta Software LLC, Infor, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Intuit Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Xero Ltd., Red Wing Software Inc., Zoho Corporation, MRI Software, AccountMate Software Corporation, and Acumatica

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid shift from the traditional way of managing financial records to adopting an accounting information system is the key trend in the global accounting software market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Accounting Software Market , Size, Share And Global Trend By Component (Software, Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), Type (Spreadsheets, Erp, Custom Accounting Software, Tax Management), End-Use Industry (Bfsi, It And Telecommunication, Government And Public Sector, Automotive, Retail And Consumer Goods, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction And Real Estate, Others) And Geography Forecast Till 2026” published the above information. The growing demand for computerized accounting across different end-use industries is surging the adoption of accounting software. The report mentions that the global market was worth US$ 11,071.6 Mn in the year 2018. With the increasing adoption of accounting software, the market is expected to reach US$ 20,408.0 Mn by 2026. The global market is anticipated to register a remarkable CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/accounting-software-market-100107





Rising Adoption of Technologically Driven Solutions in North America Propels Growth

In 2018, the market in North America was worth US$ 3,759.4 Mn. The region is expected to lead in the global accounting software market through the forecast period. The U.S. government is increasingly spending on installing accounting software systems in private and public organizations. This, coupled with the strong presence of players in the U.S., is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The rising adoption of modern technologies in Asia Pacific is driving the market. The penetration of business accounting apps is growing, which is enabling growth in the global market. The region is expected to register strong demand for enterprise relationship planning software to manage spreadsheets and understand tax management better. Moreover, the market generated a value of US$ 2635.9 Mn in the year 2018.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/accounting-software-market-100107





Demand for Custom Accounting Software Stimulated Growth in the Market

A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights said, “Preference towards new and advanced accounting software is increasing than conventional software as they have become obsolete.” He added, “Conventional accounting software lacked technological competitiveness, which creates an environment for expansion and upgradation of the accounting software market.” Accounting software helps to manage payroll and performs several other functions, saves time and money, and provides key insights to understand the business better. Over the forthcoming years, the user-interface of accounting software is expected to be more engaging to meet customer requirements.

Accounting software helps to increase efficiency as it has the ability to manage account receivables, account payables, and general ledger among others. Accounting calculations are complex and tedious, which compels businesses to purchase this software and perform calculations accurately without the use of manpower. Considering these factors, small businesses find it necessary to deploy accounting software.

With the emergence of advanced technology, the demand for cloud-based accounting software is expected to increase by 2026. This accounting software is enabled with cloud-based technology, which helps organizations to easily create reports and dashboards. In addition to this, it helps to effectively manage comprehensive financial reporting and analysis. These factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn, is resulting in the rising adoption of accounting software.

RMS Joins Hands with M3 to Offer the Best Hotel Management Solutions

Oracle (NetSuite) (The U.S.), Zeta Software LLC (The U.K.), Epicor Software Corporation (The U.S.), Intuit Inc. (The U.S.), Acumatica Inc. (The U.S.), Xero Ltd. (New Zealand), Microsoft Corporation (The U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Infor, Inc. (The U.S.), and Sage Group Plc. (The U.K.) are some of the leading players in the global accounting software market. Several MNCs are either partnering or acquiring small or mid-scale companies to sustain in the market. Some of the developments initiated by companies are mentioned below:

In April 2019, Infor acquired Efficient Frontiers, Inc. dba ReServe Interactive. This acquisition is aimed to help Infor expand its presence in stadiums, entertainment centers, convention centers and others. The company uses ReServe’s cloud-based platform to offer advanced functionalities via Infor CloudSuite hospitality.

In the same year and month, Xero announced the launch of a new subscription plan. This plan called “Payroll Only Subscription” helps small companies with processes such as Single Touch Payroll (STP).

In April 2019, RMS partnered with a leading cloud-based financial platform called M3 to help its clients offer the best hotel management solutions.

An accounting software provider called FreeAgent was acquired by Starling Bank to automate their tax and accounting management.





Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst at https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/accounting-software-market-100107





List of Key Companies Mentioned In Accounting Software Market:

Oracle

Sage Group Plc.

Workday

Zeta Software LLC

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Intuit Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Xero Ltd.

Red Wing Software Inc.

Zoho Corporation





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/accounting-software-market-100107





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Emerging Trends of Market Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors

Key Technological Developments

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Industry SWOT Analysis Global Accounting Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2025 Key Findings / Summary

Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (USD Mn) Software Cloud On-premise Services Managed Professional Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Enterprise Size (USD Mn) Large Small & Medium Enterprises Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (USD Mn) Spreadsheets ERP Custom Accounting Software Tax Management Software Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-use Industry (USD Mn) Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunication Government & Public Sector Automotive Retail & Consumer Goods Oil & Gas Manufacturing Healthcare Construction & Real Estate Others (Education, Media & Entertainment etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (USD Mn)







TOC Continued …!





Quick Buy – Accounting Software Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100107





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Product Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others), By Application (Smart Homes, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, and Others), By End-use Industry, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Signature Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Education, Retail, Real Estate, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Conferencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Conference Type (Telepresence, Integrated, Desktop, and Service-based Video Conferencing System), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprises Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Small Rooms, Huddle Rooms, Middle Rooms, and Large Rooms), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Team Collaboration Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.