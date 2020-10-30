Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS Announces Change of Business and plans

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winchester Holding Group OTCPK WCHS today announced that ZenKOD Limited (“The ZenKOD”) corporate in Hong Kong, has granted World Famous “Ken Okuyama Kode 57 Special Edition” The Super Luxury Hyper Car Dealership in Asia Market.



We were having the concept since 2018. Now, we got the opportunity enter into OTCPK so we can develop further growth in this global market.

CEO Messsage

Mr. Simon Ming Fat WU, the CEO, stated, “We Expect This Exclusive Districts Dealership is Our First Milestone to Extent Winchester Holding Group’s Business with Mr. Ken Okuyama’s High Point Lifestyle from Hyper Car to Household Product.”

The ZenKOD is a Global Marketing Office of “Ken Okuyama Design” Hyper Car and Products.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be668bd4-6ed3-4415-b6f3-fef9bcca4358

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b8c239c-d042-498c-ae9e-a675c4458363

Biography of Mr. Ken Okuyama

Mr. Ken Okuyama is a Japanese Industrial Designer. Okuyama Formerly Worked for Pininfarina, Designing and Leading Projects Such as the Enzo Ferrari, Ferrari P4/5.

More information of Mr. Ken Okuyama, Please Refer the Wikipedia Link Below:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ken_Okuyama

