Heartland BancCorp Welcomes Matt Booms as Director of Mortgage Banking

/EIN News/ -- WHITEHALL, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that Matthew Booms has joined Heartland Bank as Director of Mortgage Banking. In this new leadership role, Booms will oversee Heartland’s mortgage loan origination department in Central Ohio and Northern Kentucky along with mortgage delivery, servicing, and secondary market operations.



“Matt brings a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to our team in the mortgage space. Heartland desires to be a player in this arena by growing noninterest income, establishing streamlined processes and growing the servicing book. Strong leadership is required in this very complex business, and Matt brings that strength to an already accomplished team,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO.

Booms began his career with Heartland in October of 2020 with nearly 18 years of mortgage banking experience. Tasked with managing the operations of the entire Heartland mortgage division, Booms’ strong mortgage management background and knowledge of the Central Ohio and Cincinnati markets will provide exceptional expertise as Heartland’s mortgage division expands.

“I am excited to join the Heartland family; they have an amazing culture and a strong market presence. Heartland proves each day that the concept of doing the right thing for a client and the organization are not mutually exclusive. I look forward to working with a great team to further enhance the Heartland brand,” said Matt Booms.

Along with providing daily leadership and guidance to mortgage origination and operations, Booms will also be a valuable member of several of Heartland’s strategic committees including asset-liability, compliance, pricing, risk management and community reinvestment. Booms received a Bachelor of Arts in history from Ohio University.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank

In May of 2020, Heartland was ranked #58 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2019. In September of 2019, Heartland stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

