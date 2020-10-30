Prophix Taps Susan Gershman as Company’s First Chief Customer Innovation Officer

Experienced Software Leader to Leverage Customer Insights to Drive Corporate Strategy

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced Susan Gershman has joined the company as its first Chief Customer Innovation Officer. In this role, Gershman will drive customer focus into all aspects of Prophix’ business, ensuring its corporate strategy and execution align with the best interests of its customers. Susan will provide customers with a seamless and integrated experience that delivers business value realization. She will report directly to Prophix president and CEO, Alok Ajmera.



“Our customers’ success is Prophix’ number one priority and identifying innovative ways to help them gain tangible business advantage from our CPM solution is central to everything we do,” said Ajmera. “Susan’s deep software experience, her background as a Chartered Accountant, and the insights she’s gained over the course of her technology career make her a perfect fit for this new role. I’m excited about Susan’s ability to leverage customer insights and perspectives to drive corporate strategy and welcome her to the Prophix senior leadership team.”

Gershman is a results-oriented executive with more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise software industry. She brings a demonstrated ability to formulate strategy, resolve problems, and deliver against business plans to Prophix and has a passion for enabling customer success with a focus on business outcomes and value.

“It’s clear based on Prophix’ industry leading NPS scores and its customer retention rate that organizations love doing business with Prophix and see real value from the company’s CPM solution,” said Gershman. “The Prophix team has built something special: an innovation driven company that never takes its focus away from meeting real customer needs.”

Prior to joining Prophix, Gershman was president of 18 Cities, a software company that helps organizations achieve their objectives by improving the success and outcome of their demos. She has also served in senior marketing and operations roles at organizations including the health information technology company Medworxx and Longview Solutions, a provider of Corporate Performance Management, Corporate Tax, and Business Intelligence solutions. Gershman holds a B.Comm, Accounting degree from the University of Manitoba.

About Prophix: Your business is evolving. And the way you plan and report on your business should evolve too. Prophix helps midmarket companies achieve their goals more successfully with its innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk by automating budgeting, planning and reporting and puts the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities and driving competitive advantage. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow.



