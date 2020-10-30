Smart Inhalers Market Worth USD 445.40 Million and Exhibit 41.1% CAGR till 2027; Increasing Prevalence of Asthma & COPD to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Smart Inhalers Market Research Report Are Adherium, Propeller Health, Cohero Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, 3M Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Vectura Group and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart inhalers market size is set to gain impetus from the rising utilization of digital technology in the field of healthcare devices. It is aiding in increasing the efficiency of drug delivery devices and is, in turn, speeding up the treatment procedures. The report further mentions that the smart inhalers market size was USD 28.62 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 445.40 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. North America procured USD 20.04 million revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the major contribution of the U.S. The country is experiencing flexible regulatory scenario and favorable government policies.

Key Players Focus on Launching Technologically Advanced Products to Intensify Competition

The market houses a large number of active companies. Though the market is still at the nascent stage of development, these companies are emphasizing on research and development activities, as well as introducing new technologies to augment sales. Below are two of the key industry developments:

January 2016 : Qualcomm Life and Novartis collaborated to develop the former’s digital inhaler for patients affected by COPD. The device is called Breezhaler. It would aid both companies in strengthening their positions in the market.

: Qualcomm Life and Novartis collaborated to develop the former’s digital inhaler for patients affected by COPD. The device is called Breezhaler. It would aid both companies in strengthening their positions in the market. April 2016: The 3M Company introduced the 3M Intelligent Control Inhaler. It is a fully-integrated device that is intuitive and provides accurate doses to patients. It also delivers on-screen instructions via an app for feedback and usage to the healthcare provider and the patient, respectively.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-inhalers-market-102705





Rising Prevalence of Acute Respiratory Ailments to Spur Growth

The Global Burden of Disease conducted a study in 2015. It states that between 1990 to 2015, the cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) upsurged by approximately 14.7%. It proves that the rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma worldwide is likely to propel the smart inhalation devices market growth during the forthcoming period.

In addition to that, patients are nowadays inclining gradually towards connected drug delivery devices from the manual ones because of the former’s possession of superior properties. Coupled with this, the increasing focus of the masses on preventive care would contribute to the market growth. However, manual inhalers are still considered to be substitute products. It may obstruct growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-inhalers-market-102705





MDI- Based Smart Inhalers Segment to Lead Backed by Their Clinical Benefits

In terms of product, the market is segregated into metered dose inhaler (MDI)-based and dry powder inhaler (DPI)-based inhalers. Out of these, the MDI-based smart inhalers segment is set to lead by gaining the maximum digital inhalers market share in the coming years. These smart inhalers have several clinical benefits.

They aid in assisting in controlling and monitoring the amount of drug to be supplied as per the patient’s requirements. Many industry giants are also conducting research and development activities to come up with innovative technologies to be equipped in the medical devices.





Quick Buy - Smart Inhalers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102705





Rising Digitization in Healthcare to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America procured USD 20.04 million revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the major contribution of the U.S. The country is experiencing flexible regulatory scenario and favorable government policies.

Additionally, its healthcare sector is going through tremendous digitalization. Also, the rising public and private funding initiatives to innovate smart inhalers would drive growth in this region. Asia Pacific is set to exhibit a lucrative growth owing to the rising number of vendors tapping the unexplored economies in this region. Coupled with this, the increasing expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure and IT in the emerging countries would affect the market in this region positively.

Europe would showcase significant growth backed by the higher demand for smart inhalers from the developed countries, such as the U.K., France, and Germany.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-inhalers-market-102705





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the companies operating in the global Smart Inhalers Market. They are as follows:

Adherium

Propeller Health

Cohero Health Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

3M Company

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Vectura Group

Others





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-inhalers-market-102705





Smart Inhalers Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers

• Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers

By Disease indication

• Asthma

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Channel

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Rest of the world (Row)





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Others), By End User (Hospitals Bedside, Physician’s Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home and Self Testing) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hiv/Aids Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Autistic Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Others), By Treatment Type (Communication & Behavioral Therapies, Drug Therapies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Revenue Cycle Management Market Share and Global Trend By Structure (In-house Outsource) By Function (Claims & Denial Management, Medical Coding & Billing, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Insurance, Others) By Type (Software, Services) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



