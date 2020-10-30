Tim Draper Backs Startup PORTL Hologram in $3M Seed Round

The Skype and Tesla VC leads the funding round for the L.A.-based holographic telepresence company planning to transform global video communications

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holographic telepresence startup PORTL Inc. has secured a $3M seed round of funding led by venture capitalist investor Tim Draper. PORTL is a proprietary display, design, & live video streaming software, content management, and delivery platform. The company’s first product, the Epic PORTL Hologram Machine allows people to beam in from remote locations for human sized, life-like interactive communication. The company’s founder, David Nussbaum, calls it the first and only, completely self-contained, 4K resolution, single-passenger holoportation machine in the world. Draper is known for his early investments in many transformative startups including Tesla, Skype, Coindesk, SpaceX and Twitch.

“I am thrilled by what David has accomplished to date and I am excited by the prospects of a new form of communication through PORTL,” said venture capitalist and investor Tim Draper.

“Having not only Tim’s endorsement, but his partnership, is really the dream,” said PORTL inventor and CEO David Nussbaum. “I created this machine based on my own experience in tech and entertainment and I knew people would be excited to have access to holographic telepresence in a compact device. Everyday we discover more uses for our PORTL machines, and I have no doubt they’ll soon be everywhere, bringing people together no matter how far apart they are on the map.”

PORTL Inc. was founded by Nussbaum in 2019 and is already shipping units worldwide. The Epic has made early appearances on the Emmys red carpet, at ComicCon, the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the Saturn Awards and on ReutersTV. A table top unit is expected to debut in Q2 2021. Nussbaum has been an innovator in the holographic projection industry for over six years, and has “beamed” Jimmy Kimmel from Hollywood to the CMA Awards in Nashville three times, in addition to collaborating on projects with Universal Music Group, Universal Studios, Sony Pictures, Dior and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Pandora investor and former Electronic Arts executive Doug Barry has also invested in the round, and joined as founding COO and board member. Other investors include Joe Lewis, whose Joe Lewis Company is known for event and experiential production for clients such as the Oscars, Grammys, Disney and the NFL; Jim Boykin, Founder and CEO of Internet Marketing Ninjas, who is one of the most respected and influential SEOs marketers in the industry; and sports and entertainment money management firm True Capital Management.

About PORTL Inc.: PORTL Inc. was launched in May of 2019 by David Nussbaum, a pioneer in hologram technology and telepresence. The company seeks to advance the medium of hologram interaction by combining the patented hardware with a developing software ecosystem to accelerate adoption and creativity, and also serves as production house for original content. PORTL's first product is the PORTL "Epic", the first self-contained, human sized, scalable hologram projection device for live telepresence, content playback, and artificial intelligence. PORTL's studios are in Los Angeles, CA. More info: PORTLhologram.com









