Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1.6MM, or $0.59 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $2.5MM, or $0.92 per basic common share.

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.1B, total loans, net, were $730MM, and total deposits were $876MM at September 30, 2020.
  • Year-to-date net income before gains on marketable equity securities, net, was $3.8MM.
  • Loans, net, increased $101MM when compared to December 31, 2019, which was due in part to the Bank processing 705 Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loans in the aggregate amount of $71MM as of September 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were $876MM, an increase of $144MM, or 20%, from December 31, 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to federal and state funds from COVID-19 economic relief and stimulus programs deposited into our customers’ accounts.
  • In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Bank granted short term modifications totaling $124MM. As of September 30, 2020, only $16MM have requested a second modification.
  • The net interest margin for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 was 2.98% driven by the extremely low interest rate environment and increase in cash balances.
  • For the nine months ending September 2020, a $1.5MM provision for loan losses was recorded.
  • Regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2020 were 9.50% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.12% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 12.80% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.41% at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2019.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of October 23, 2020, was $22.50.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  9/30/2020   9/30/2019   9/30/2020   9/30/2019
               
Interest and Dividend Income $ 7,777   $ 8,720   $ 23,669     $ 26,412
Interest Expense   926     1,245     2,935       4,185
Net Interest and Dividend Income   6,851     7,475     20,734       22,227
Provision for Loan Losses   750     -     1,500       210
All Other Noninterest Income   2,328     1,757     5,846       5,032
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   -     282     1,175       827
Noninterest Expense   7,336     6,989     22,408       21,881
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net   1,093     2,525     3,847       5,995
Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net   91     188     26       686
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net   730     152     (1,089 )     2,316
Income before Income Tax Expense   1,914     2,865     2,784       8,997
Income Tax Expense   300     525     246       1,616
Net Income $ 1,614   $ 2,340   $ 2,538     $ 7,381
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,614   $ 2,340   $ 2,538     $ 7,381
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.59   $ 0.85   $ 0.92     $ 2.68
                         


  9/30/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019  
             
Balance Sheet            
Total Assets $ 1,100,700   $ 916,995   $ 898,550  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits   134,069     78,639     41,068  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value   177,066     160,484     166,228  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value   16,608     11,899     18,211  
Loans, Net, including loans held for sale   729,733     628,797     636,037  
Total Liabilities   1,007,319     825,616     808,805  
Retail non-maturity deposits   669,908     508,724     507,265  
Municipal non-maturity deposits   104,949     110,602     91,127  
Certificates of deposit   101,313     111,771     120,811  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   -     -     -  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   96,206     64,329     59,125  
Junior Subordinated Debentures   20,620     20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity   93,381     91,379     89,745  
Profitability and Efficiency            
Net Interest Margin   2.98 %   3.45 %   3.46 %
Yield on Earning Assets   3.39     4.05     4.09  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities   0.55     0.77     0.80  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 33.94   $ 33.21   $ 32.61  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   30.33     29.60     29.00  
Capital and Credit            
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets   9.50 %   11.43 %   11.11 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital   12.80     13.61     12.86  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   15.87     16.89     16.02  
Total Risk-Based Capital   17.12     18.10     17.20  
Common Shares Outstanding   2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic   2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.41     0.49     0.48  
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans   288     230     238  
                   

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:      Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377
     

