Chooch AI Named an Edge AI Tech Innovator 2020 by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chooch AI, a leading computer vision AI platform, is named as an Edge AI Tech Innovator 2020.



The report is titled “Emerging Technologies: Tech Innovators in Edge AI” (October 2020) and is available directly from Gartner. The report identifies twelve emerging Edge AI providers.

Chooch AI developed its Edge AI capabilities as an end distribution point for the AI models generated by its AI Platform. This completes the full arc of computer vision deployment, from dataset generation, to AI training and model development, to deployment and retraining for increased accuracy – from one cloud-based platform.

The Chooch Al platform can generate custom models with new data in hours. On-site training quickly allows custom models to be quickly augmented, and automatically updates to AI models on the edge provide continuous improvements. Chooch Edge AI has reduced response times to 20 milliseconds and lowered the skills required to deploy computer vision.

Datasheets, videos and papers available at Computer Vision Resources .

. To see Chooch AI in action: watch AI videos, get the iPhone or Android AI App or request an AI demo .

About Chooch AI

Chooch AI is the horizontal visual Al platform that replicates human visual tasks and processes by generating fast, accurate computer vision AI across a wide variety of industries. Chooch proprietary technology has been deployed at scale for industries including geospatial, healthcare, security, media, industrial and retail and the US government. Applications range widely from tracking surgical procedures, to mask detection and social distancing compliance, safety equipment assurance, intrusion monitoring, fire alerts, facial authentication, and image quality control. For more information or a technology demonstration, please visit www.chooch.ai or contact press@chooch.ai

