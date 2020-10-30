Wabash National Corporation Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers

Hydro wins Pinnacle Award for Supplier of the Year; 28 additional companies earn awards for performance excellence

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is recognizing top suppliers for exceptional performance over the past year that supported Wabash National in fulfilling its purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You.



“This year has become one for the record books,” said Richard Mansilla, Vice President, Global Procurement. “All of our supplier award winners are being recognized for their commitment to keeping Wabash National operating during some of the most challenging months of the global pandemic. When most of the economy shut down, Wabash National kept running as an essential business so our customers could keep critical goods moving from first to final mile. We couldn’t have managed through that period without the commitment of our supply chain partners.”

The top award, the Pinnacle Award for Supplier of the Year, goes to Hydro, a leader in the global aluminum industry with operations in 40 countries all over the world. Hydro has supplied Wabash National with aluminum extrusions and components for over 12 years.

“We’re honored to recognize Hydro as our Supplier of the Year for their commitment to growing and scaling alongside our business,” said Byron Shea, Global Category Manager. “In the past year they successfully completed tooling and PPAP of dozens of new part numbers, which was an unprecedented level of PPAP activity for any Wabash National supplier. They also launched a program to localize extrusions and fabrication of components to support growth for our truck body business on the west coast.”

This is the first Pinnacle Award for Hydro and third Wabash National supplier award overall.

Twenty-three companies are receiving Platinum Awards for excellence in supply chain performance. Award criteria include scorecard metrics of delivery, quality, cost and service, as well as key initiatives of logistics optimization, supporting Wabash National’s growth and accelerating innovation. Platinum Award winners are (in alphabetical order):

All State Fastener Mervis Industries Axalta Coating Systems Old Dominion Freight Line Betts Industries Rockland Flooring Clarience Technologies Sherwin-Williams Company Dayton Freight Steel of West Virginia Dow Chemical The Lincoln Electric Company Engineered Components Company Transland Havco Wood Products WABCO Hendrickson Webb Wheel Hutchens Industries Whiting Door Manufacturing Corp. Lafayette Steel Sales Wiley Metal Fabrication Maverick USA

In addition, Aluminum Line Products Co., Crossroads Galvanizing LLC, Lafayette Cleaning, Millhouse, and Northern Safety & Industrial / Wurth Group are receiving Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding customer service, business responsiveness and performance.



