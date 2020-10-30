Cytogenetics Market is Generating Revenue of $3.09 Billion by 2025, at CAGR 13.5% Growth Rate
Rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer is the major factor that augments the growth of the cytogenetics market.
The genetic disorders segment would continue its dominance in the future, while the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment would register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.
— Mangesh Panhale
The report on the global Cytogenetics market highlights that the market is expected to reach $1.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to attain $3.21 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the Cytogenetics market.
Cytogenetics is a branch of biology, which correlates cytology and genetics. The correlation is used to study chromosomes and genes in cells and tissues. The study is conducted in relation to hereditary and variations in genes and number of chromosomes, which are used for the detection of genetic disorders as well as selection of precise therapies for treatment of these genetic disorders. Cytogenetics includes various techniques such as comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, karyotyping, immunohistochemistry, and others. These techniques require the use of cytogenetic products such as testing kits, media, and reagents; probes; consumables; instruments; and software & services. These product and techniques are used for the screening of genetic disorders and designing personal medicine.
Increase in prevalence of cancer & genetic disorders, rise in global geriatric population along with surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in awareness related to acceptance of personalized medicines across the world are the factors that drive the global cytogenetics market growth. However, higher cost of advanced cytogenetic instruments is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, shift from fish to array-based techniques is expected to provide many opportunities during the forecast period.
The utilization rate of testing kits, media, and reagents is high, as they are the essential elements of every cytogenetic technique performed. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
The comparative genomic hybridization segment is the largest segment in the global cytogenetics market, and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The clinical & research laboratories segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR in the near future. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to record a high CAGR during the forecast period.
North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global cytogenetics market in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of majority of major key players in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards early screening of genetic disorders.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc.
• Empire Genomics, LLC.
• Illumina, Inc.
• Irvine Scientific.
• OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx.)
• PerkinElmer Inc.
• Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
The Other Key players Are:
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• MetaSystems.
