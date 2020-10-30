Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Uganda Rugby Unstoppables host Breast Cancer Awareness Workshop

“If you notice any changes in your breasts e.g. lumps or skin changes, consult a doctor as soon as possible.” Steven Buyondo.

The Uganda Rugby Unstoppables led by Samiya Ayikoru, hosted a breast cancer awareness workshop today at Kyadondo Rugby Club conducted by Dr. Steven Buyondo from the Uganda Rugby Medical Society.

Present at this workshop was the Uganda Rugby Union (www.UgandaRugby.com) CEO, Ramsey Olinga, Regina Lunyolo the women’s representative on the Uganda Rugby Union Executive committee, rugby players from various clubs and the media.

“Breast Cancer is one of the leading types of cancer in the statistics. We organized this workshop was to echo out what breast cancer is and how best we can work together to fight it. Dr Steven Buyondo has explained everything so clearly and with what we have picked from here, we shall continue to promote awareness in as many ways as we can. I would like to thank the media for the publicity on this event and Kyadondo for providing us with the venue” Samiya Ayikoru, Rugby Afrique Unstoppable

The Women’s Rugby XV captain, Winnie Atyang encouraged the players to regularly go for breast cancer screening and eat as many fruits and vegetables as possible.

Dr Buyondo concluded by encouraging the players to reduce the risk by staying physically active, avoid smoking, maintain a healthy diet with limited sugar sweetened drinks, continue breastfeeding and go for cancer screening.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Uganda Rugby Union.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com

