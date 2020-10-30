Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President sends message to Congolese counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 30 - A message from the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, was delivered this Thursday in Brazzaville to Denis Sassou Nguesso, his Republic of Congo's counterpart.,

 

In a note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the message, which dealt with strengthening bilateral cooperation, was delivered by the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António.

 

According to the source, the meeting granted by the Congolese head of state to the special envoy of the President of the Republic lasted around one hour.

 

The Minister for Foreign Affairs was accompanied in this mission by the Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Angola to the Republic of Congo, Vicente Muanda.

 

The two countries, which share a long border, are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GCG) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

