Cabinet Council approves 2018-2022 PDN report

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 30 - The Council of Ministers (CM) approved Wednesday the Report on the Implementation of the National Development Plan (PDN) 2018-2022, for the first half of 2020. ,

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting led by the President of Angola, João Lourenço, the document presents the actions developed in the said period.

The first half of 2020 was marked by the negative shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the implementation of 40 percent of the targets for the current year, says the report.

The Council of Ministers also approved the Regulation of the Basic Law of the General Regime of the National Planning System, which enshrines the administrative procedures for drafting, implementing, monitoring, evaluating and reviewing planning instruments for the promotion of socio-economic and territorial development of the country.

In the field of public works and territorial planning, the Council of Ministers approved the Angolan Road Plan, which defines the National Road Network, its administrative classification and management of the roads that integrate the National Road Network.

With this Plan, the government intends to give a new dynamic and greater response capacity to requests to the Public Works and Territory Planning.

The management, operation, conservation and development planning of the National Road Network will now be shared between the Angolan Roads Institute (INEA), the municipal administrations and, in the future, the Local Authorities, reads the communique.

As part of this strategy, INEA will be responsible for the national road network, while the municipal administrations will cater for municipal roads under its jurisdiction.