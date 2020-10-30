Story of an Australian Man Kye Sheehan who came from being homeless to a Million Dollar Entrepreneur

/EIN News/ -- Queensland, Australia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A young entrepreneur from Australia has a very inspiring story, a must read for each one of us struggling in these challenging times. Kye has risen from rags to riches through hard work, discipline and sheer determination. At a young age of 17, when people enjoyed school life, he was homeless, struggling for food, he even sold his only valuable item at the time, his phone to buy food for himself. But these pains and sufferings were soon going to bring a beautiful future ahead waiting for him.



This young Entrepreneur began a new start-up, a Mobile App Development Company, “The App Mentors” after running and selling a 2-year-old construction company. He had no financial help, no qualifications but his success came from learning through many failures. Now he has employed many staff by his hard work and honest efforts, even employing his mother. He sets an example for all who are deprived of resources. How one can start from nothing to a Top Australian Business Tycoon.

With a very influential personality and dedication, he is bringing a change in the lives of people through his App Development Company. More than 31 Universities in Australia are using one of the apps developed by his company- “MiService” and they are aiming to cover all Universities in Australia by 2021. He is a very aspiring businessman with vast future plans.

Unlike other Young Businessmen, Kye Sheehan has a bigger vision on hand, giving back to the society by helping people who want to grow in life, and he is already doing that. Thanks to his hard work, enthusiasm, Discipline and sheer resilience that made him a self-made man and a top businessman of Australia. He is aware of his social responsibility of giving back to the society, being determined to help and change at least one life daily through his social media presence and help as many people as he can.

He wants to convey to the society that all it takes to achieve your dreams is hard work, multiple failures and successes and sheer resilience to never give up, regardless of the odds. He has also tattooed on his arm the phrase “Be the Change You Want in The World” and aspires to follow this to the core.

You can connect to kye on IG https://www.instagram.com/kyesheehan/

Kye Sheehan

Kye Sheehan

kye.sheehan@hotmail.com

+61 434 119 047

