Burning Rock to Present Validation Data of Magnis BR at the AMP Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”) today announced that analytical validation data of its fully-automated NGS library preparation platform, Magnis BR, will be presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2020 annual meeting, in a platform presentation (abstract number TT04) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Link to conference schedule here.



Co-developed with Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), Magnis BR is a key component of Burning Rock’s strategy of empowering hospitals to run NGS tests in-house with minimized lab space and staff requirement, offering both tissue-based and ctDNA-based test kits ranging from 4-gene to 520-gene panels. Its fully automated “walk-away” 9-hour overnight library preparation procedure enables hospitals to generate NGS reports in as quickly as 3 days. As China’s first and only capture-based fully automated NGS library preparation system, Magnis BR further strengthens Burning Rock’s competitive position in the important in-hospital testing market.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 185,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

