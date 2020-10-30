Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Invitation: National Capital Commission launching first call to developers for exceptional site in Ottawa

/EIN News/ -- LeBreton Flats – Library Parcel

October 30, 2020

OTTAWA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Capital Commission (NCC) invites the media to a teleconference briefing on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST to discuss the launch of the request for qualifications (RFQ) toward the development of the Library Parcel at LeBreton Flats.

This media opportunity follows the first call to developers for innovative proposals toward a net-zero carbon and socially inclusive development of the LeBreton Flats Library Parcel in Canada’s Capital.

The news release announcing the launch, as well as the RFQ document, will be posted on Friday morning.

MEDIA BRIEFING BY TELECONFERENCE

When: Friday, October 30, 2020, 1 p.m. EST
How: Teleconference
Who: Katie Paris, Director, Building LeBreton, National Capital Commission

Registration is required before 11 a.m. EST on October 30. To register, please email communications@ncc-ccn.ca

B-roll footage and high-resolution visuals of the Library Parcel are also available upon request.

Media information:

Mario Tremblay
NCC Media Relations
613-859-9596
mario.tremblay@ncc-ccn.ca

 

Primary Logo

