Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,414 in the last 365 days.

Williams Industries Announces Privatization

/EIN News/ -- MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industries Inc., a construction holding company based in Manassas, Virginia, announced today that it is no longer a publicly-traded company. The Williams family, through merger filings made with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, stated they will be paying $4.13 per share to all minority shareholders as of this date.

In a letter to the minority shareholders, the Williams family thanked them for their loyalty to Williams Industries over the years and added “While Williams Industries’ shares are no longer available for purchase, the Company’s subsidiaries will continue to be strongly involved in the Washington metropolitan area’s construction community. Again, thank you for your participation in the Company’s history.”

Williams Industries Inc. is the parent company of Williams Steel Erection Co., Inc., Williams Construction Services, S.I.P. Inc. of Delaware, Piedmont Metal Products and WII Realty Management. The Company’s subsidiaries provide a wide range of quality, cost competitive services and products for the industrial, commercial and institutional construction markets. These services include: steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation; crane rental, heavy and specialized hauling and rigging; the fabrication of “stay-in-place” bridge decking and light structural and other metal products.    The majority of the Company’s business is currently done in the Mid-Atlantic region. Aggressive marketing and a reputation for quality performance make Williams Industries’ subsidiaries leaders in the Company’s traditional market areas. It is anticipated these attributes will continue to serve the Company well in the competitive process.

CONTACT:
Marianne Pastor
703-335-7800

You just read:

Williams Industries Announces Privatization

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.