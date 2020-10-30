Idaho First Bank Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- MCCALL, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Greg Lovell, CEO, stated, “The Q3 results continue to be influenced by the Bank’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act.” He further stated that “Participation was based on our priority to help clients withstand uncertain and adverse economic environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank has used the additional income generated to bolster our reserve level in response to economic uncertainty. Our commitment to building deeper and wider client relationships also led to strong non-PPP loan balance growth year over year showing why a strong community bank is key to small business.”



Chairman Mark Miller said, “The board supported and provided oversight of the Bank’s role in the Cares Act program while also providing wide ranging business oversight to management based on our diverse areas of expertise.”

Total PPP loans outstanding were $624 million at September 30, 2020 with the focus now shifting to assist borrowers in the forgiveness application and calculation process as mandated by the CARES Act. In addition to providing key support to business owners through PPP the Bank saw non-PPP loan balances grow $75.6 million year over year. Todd Cooper, President and COO, commented, “The strong non-PPP loan balance growth achieved over the past 12 months while also working to help PPP borrowers reflects our commitment to providing expertise, local decision making, and a great customer experience to business owners.”

At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s total assets were $917 million, an increase of $702 million, or 328% over September 30, 2019. Average loans in the third quarter of 2020 increased 442% over the third quarter of 2019, while average deposits increased 48%.

The Bank’s performance was positively impacted by amortizing PPP loan net origination fees and costs of $1.9 million through interest income during the third quarter. The Bank held net unamortized origination fees and costs from PPP loans of $6.9 million at September 30, 2020, and anticipates the balance will be recognized through interest income over the course of the PPP loan forgiveness process.

The Bank's loan portfolio continues to perform during the unique economic environment, but the still uncertain economic impact of COVID and ongoing regulatory and legislative actions make ongoing credit portfolio performance uncertain. During the crisis we provided loan payment deferrals to 8.1% of our non-PPP borrowers, and as of quarter-end all deferrals are on track to resume payments. In response to the uncertain time, the allowance for loan loss was increased to $3,168 million, or 1.4% of loans, less held for sale and 100% government guaranteed loans at September 30, 2020. The Bank funded $500,000 in provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter. Shannon Stoeger, Chief Credit Officer, stated, “We will continue to monitor the portfolio and economic environment to ensure that the allowance for loan losses remains adequately funded.”

During the quarter the Bank received approval to convert the Loan Production Office (LPO) operating in Nampa, Idaho to a full-service bank branch expanding services in Canyon County. Additionally, the board approved opening a new Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. These strategic moves highlight the Bank’s commitment to serving the communities of southwest Idaho and now Central Oregon.

Shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020, was $32.3 million, an increase of $10.9 million from September 30, 2019, as a result of the stock raise late in 2019 and the profitability of the Bank’s operations. Book value per share improved from $6.16 at September 30, 2019, to $6.62 at September 30, 2020.

About Idaho First Bank

Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First, Community First, Idaho First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.







Idaho First Bank Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share) For the nine months ended September 30: 2020 2019 Change Net interest income $ 11,114 $ 5,912 $ 5,201 88 % Provision for loan losses 1,070 185 885 478 % Mortgage banking income 377 657 (280 ) -43 % Other noninterest income 438 437 1 0 % Noninterest expenses 8,315 5,766 2,549 44 % Net income before taxes 2,544 1,055 1,488 141 % Tax provision 685 294 391 133 % Net income $ 1,859 $ 761 $ 1,097 144 % At September 30: 2020 2019 Change Loans $ 856,333 $ 157,134 $ 699,199 445 % Allowance for loan losses 3,168 1,990 1,178 59 % Assets 916,695 214,352 702,343 328 % Deposits 283,678 185,779 97,899 53 % Stockholders' equity 32,296 21,398 10,897 51 % Nonaccrual loans - 158 (158 ) -100 % Accruing loans more than 90 days past due - - - Other real estate owned - - - Total nonperforming assets - 158 (158 ) -100 % Book value per share 6.62 6.16 0.46 7 % Shares outstanding 4,875,122 3,474,885 1,400,237 40 % Allowance to loans 0.37 % 1.27 % Allowance to nonperforming loans - 1260 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.10 % Averages for the nine months ended Sep 30: 2020 2019 Change Loans $ 544,329 $ 159,379 $ 384,950 242 % Earning assets 615,728 200,889 414,839 207 % Assets 628,880 210,166 418,714 199 % Deposits 253,851 185,391 68,460 37 % Stockholders' equity 29,052 19,090 9,962 52 % Loans to deposits 214 % 86 % Net interest margin 2.41 % 3.93 %







Idaho First Bank Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Income Statement Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Net interest income $ 5,106 $ 4,054 $ 1,954 $ 1,962 $ 1,936 Provision for loan losses 500 500 70 105 - Mortgage banking income 253 45 78 107 101 Other noninterest income 169 134 135 150 160 Noninterest expenses 3,695 2,540 2,080 1,784 1,761 Net income before taxes 1,332 1,193 18 330 435 Tax provision 357 319 9 88 119 Net income $ 975 $ 874 $ 9 $ 242 $ 316 Period End Information Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Loans $ 856,333 $ 809,009 $ 180,579 $ 174,246 $ 157,134 Allowance for loan losses 3,168 2,668 2,167 2,096 1,990 Nonperforming loans - 413 570 153 158 Other real estate owned - - - - - Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) 13 Allowance to loans 0.37 % 0.33 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.27 % Allowance to nonperforming loans - 645 % 380 % 1370 % 1260 % Nonperforming loans to loans 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.32 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Average Balance Information Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Loans $ 833,805 $ 620,647 $ 175,354 $ 161,850 $ 153,738 Earning assets 892,726 730,194 221,222 207,979 204,516 Assets 907,075 743,522 232,986 218,964 213,835 Deposits 279,100 285,689 196,486 188,089 188,512 Stockholders' equity 31,055 28,126 27,953 23,213 20,032 Loans to deposits 299 % 217 % 89 % 86 % 82 % Net interest margin 2.28 % 2.23 % 3.55 % 3.74 % 3.76 %





